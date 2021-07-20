Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neon Wave Effect

Neon Wave Effect after effects neon lights neon wave branding logo ux ui design
Hello, Dribblers👋🏻

I have tried a new effect called "Neon Light" as Abstract background for the webpage. Neon light waves moving in the background creates a glowing lighting effect that is eye-catching for any user visiting the website. This neon lighting can be used for web as well as app background.

Please share your valuable feedback on this.😊

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
