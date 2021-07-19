Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fauzi Sri Widagdo

R arrow logo

Fauzi Sri Widagdo
Fauzi Sri Widagdo
  • Save
R arrow logo negative space monogram letter logo initials corporate company arrow r logo grid logo type logo brand vector branding design brand logo design graphic design identity logo
Download color palette

Email me if you need logo
fauzisriwidagdo@gmail.com
My live portfolio
https://www.instagram.com/sriwidagdologos

Fauzi Sri Widagdo
Fauzi Sri Widagdo

More by Fauzi Sri Widagdo

View profile
    • Like