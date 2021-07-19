Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VALE - Clothing Brand

VALE - Clothing Brand wordmark wolf concept apparel logo brand
Logo design concept idea for a high-end apparel company. The wolf icon made with golden ratio method, and customized typeface for the wordmark.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
