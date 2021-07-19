Paula Meng

We're Hiring! Visual Design Intern

SmartX 设计团队招募视觉设计实习生。简历和作品集请发送到 jobs@smartx.com
SmartX Design Team is hiring a visual design interns. Come and talk to us!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
