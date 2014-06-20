Walt Viviers

Cat-A-Tonics: Xaerx

I felt another example was needed to properly illustrate the feel of this project: each character's mockup is set up the same (placement of cards, etc), but, I believe, the different colours and textures really bring out their "purrsonality".

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
