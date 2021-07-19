Tropicalia Music Art Food Festival Website Design [2/4]

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Tropicalia is a new music & food festival based in California which is due to launch in Summer. It’s an ‘all things tropical’ festival, celebrating the best of Latin, Caribbean and African cultures. It blends traditional rhythms with new groundbreaking sounds from the new era in ‘a movement of subversion and beauty, with a vivid, multi-disciplinary blossom of music, arts and food.’
