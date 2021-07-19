Arthur Sjögren
Odama

Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration

Arthur Sjögren
Odama
Arthur Sjögren for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration 3d character 3d modeling 3d design design muslim art scene character 3d art render eid mubarak eid al adha eid 3d illustration illustration 3d
Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration 3d character 3d modeling 3d design design muslim art scene character 3d art render eid mubarak eid al adha eid 3d illustration illustration 3d
Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration 3d character 3d modeling 3d design design muslim art scene character 3d art render eid mubarak eid al adha eid 3d illustration illustration 3d
Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration 3d character 3d modeling 3d design design muslim art scene character 3d art render eid mubarak eid al adha eid 3d illustration illustration 3d
Download color palette
  1. 3D Illustration Eid Al Adha.png
  2. 3D Illustration Eid Al Adha-1.png
  3. 3D Illustration Eid Al Adha-2.png
  4. listian.png

Hi Folks 👋

I am excited to share my 3D Illustration that captures my childhood memories with Eid Al-Adha. I took an inspiration from Harvest Moon Back to Nature Cow as reference.

Feel free to share your thought in the comment section.
Also, don't forget to press 'L' if you like it folks ❤️
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio

Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like