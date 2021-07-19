Eid Al-Adha Mubarak 3D Illustration

Hi Folks 👋

I am excited to share my 3D Illustration that captures my childhood memories with Eid Al-Adha. I took an inspiration from Harvest Moon Back to Nature Cow as reference.

Feel free to share your thought in the comment section.

Also, don't forget to press 'L' if you like it folks ❤️

----------------

We available for work together :

📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com

😎Instagram : Odama Studio

🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio