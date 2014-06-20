DE BOCK Arnaud

Space game icon research

DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud
  • Save
Space game icon research space quest wip ios
Download color palette

I would like to have you're opinion for this icons. Which one do you prefer? It's for an arcade space rhythm game for iOS.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud

More by DE BOCK Arnaud

View profile
    • Like