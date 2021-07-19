Alex Burch

Magical Moth Week Day 1 -- Easy Tiger Hazy IPA

Magical Moth Week Day 1 -- Easy Tiger Hazy IPA tiger icon ux ui design beer label logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
For my #magicalmothweek , I’m designing a series of beer labels, because #ofcourse. This first prompt is my spirit moth -- I guess I’ve always loved Tigers, so I went with the tiger moth. What’s funny is I was terrified of moths as a kid -- so unpredictable! Maybe I still am...haha. The moral here is -- face your fears! But keep those things away from me. Also, my son is 1 month today! Crazy.

