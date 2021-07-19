Real estate subscription app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone,
Here are few subscription option screens from an app designed for french real estate agents that allow them to manage their document lifecycle, while protecting them from being cut out from closing a deal.
It is called Bon de Visite (BDV).
-
Monthly subscription
Yearly subscription
Subscription advantages