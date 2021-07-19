Jane P. Castellani-Kim

Real estate subscription app

Hi everyone,

Here are few subscription option screens from an app designed for french real estate agents that allow them to manage their document lifecycle, while protecting them from being cut out from closing a deal.

It is called Bon de Visite (BDV).

Monthly subscription
Yearly subscription
Subscription advantages

