Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Val Cantaluppi

DailyUI 03 - Landing - Service Design Club

Val Cantaluppi
Val Cantaluppi
  • Save
DailyUI 03 - Landing - Service Design Club neil degrasse tyson carl sagan cosmos space landing page web design landing daily ui ui challenge ui
Download color palette

Hi! this is my #DailyUI challenge N°6. Inspired in one of my favorite programs Cosmos. Hope you like it!

Val Cantaluppi
Val Cantaluppi

More by Val Cantaluppi

View profile
    • Like