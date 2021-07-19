Daily UI 075 :: Pre-Order

This is a user flow for the pre-ordering portion of a concept app I did called Street Side. A user begins by selecting the "place pre-order" button on the vendor's profile. They are then directed to choose a scheduled out and time to pick up. Once they've selected these options, the user chooses creates their order by choosing menu items, then checking out on the final screen. This user journey is simple and headache free as users can easily achieve their goal of placing a pre-order.