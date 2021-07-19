Lucas Rappart

Loans directly from your phone!

Lucas Rappart
Lucas Rappart
  • Save
Loans directly from your phone! sign in app mobile ux ui dailyui
Download color palette

I've decided to challenge myself and participate in the #DailyUI challenge to improve my skills and add some interfaces to my portfolio, let's go! 🚀

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Lucas Rappart
Lucas Rappart

More by Lucas Rappart

View profile
    • Like