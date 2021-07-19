Courtney Lopez

Teremok - Children's Tale

Teremok - Children's Tale story book childrens book childrens animation kids animation storybook animation after effects animation motiongraphics after effects 2d animation 2danimation motion graphics motion design
  1. teremok_2.mp4
  2. all-characters2.png

I created this animation for a childcare company. I designed the characters and their costumes and created all of the animation. Here is a link to the actual website with the video: https://teremokacademy.com/about-us/

