Lab 85 Emblem illustrator emblem logo
Firstly, a huge thank you to @MrQwest for drafting me. It's good to be here.

Here's an emblem that I've been working on recently in Illustrator. There's still work to do, but I'd love to get some feedback.

Posted on May 3, 2011
