online consultation online health logodesign
online consultation is a tool or application that patients use for online videos with doctors in front of the monitor, where patients can complain about their illness or suffering to doctors, so doctors can provide solutions to patients, in conclusion the logo is a combination of earphones, wifi and stethoscope

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
