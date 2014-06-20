Italian brothers portrait

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This couple are from Italia, their mother contact me to paint a portrait.
Before painting I'm scared about this color combination, but in fact now I love it! This is one of my favorite children portrait I have done.
If you want to see the original photo, the whole painting o to get info to make an order, please click below:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/172227139/2-kids-watercolor-custom-portrait-from?ref=shop_home_active_14