natilles

Italian brothers portrait

natilles
natilles
  • Save
Italian brothers portrait brothers portrait children portrait watercolor children illustration custom painting family portrait tender illustration traditional illustration
Download color palette

This couple are from Italia, their mother contact me to paint a portrait.
Before painting I'm scared about this color combination, but in fact now I love it! This is one of my favorite children portrait I have done.

If you want to see the original photo, the whole painting o to get info to make an order, please click below:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/172227139/2-kids-watercolor-custom-portrait-from?ref=shop_home_active_14

natilles
natilles

More by natilles

View profile
    • Like