Italian brothers portrait

This couple are from Italia, their mother contact me to paint a portrait.

Before painting I'm scared about this color combination, but in fact now I love it! This is one of my favorite children portrait I have done.

If you want to see the original photo, the whole painting o to get info to make an order, please click below:

