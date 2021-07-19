Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AXIS typography branding logo design
AXIS Youth Ministry exists to honor God by passionately exposing students to Jesus Christ and equipping them to reach others. This rebrand of AXIS seeks to create a clean, modern, and versatile brand for AXIS.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
