Logotypes and lettering Vol. 2

Logotypes and lettering Vol. 2
New collection of logotypes, wordmarks and monograms crafted by hand in 2020, you can watch the entire post at: www.behance.net/gallery/123639265/Logotypes-Lettering-Collection-Vol-2

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
