wedding lens

wedding lens photography wedding
wedding lens is a photo shoot rental at a wedding, the logo represents what he is doing as a wedding photo shoot, namely a ring that is identical to a wedding or proposal and the symbol of love in the camera depicts affection or joy at a wedding, the conclusion of the logo it's a combination of ring and camera

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
