Archived chronicles

Hey there guys,

Glad to know everyone is safe and doing well, I hope the summer has been kind to you all so far,

It is riveting to sharing a motion concept study for an ever-expanding catalog of live streams/videos of users and how we could imagine an interface to navigate such elements with a focus on natural UX motions such as zoom and swipes.

There were several challenges faced from a UX perspective when it comes to such a product design, subjects such as, how does a user know where they are in that map of video streams since it is not a page they are navigating? how do they focus on a video? etc, the concept tackled several of these problems however we still wanted to explore further possible interactions to reach that close the gap with natural UX interactions

I hope you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.

Have a grand week ahead!

Press “L” to show some love ❤

Cheers!