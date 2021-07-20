Archived chronicles

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there guys,
Glad to know everyone is safe and doing well, I hope the summer has been kind to you all so far,
It is riveting to sharing a motion concept study for an ever-expanding catalog of live streams/videos of users and how we could imagine an interface to navigate such elements with a focus on natural UX motions such as zoom and swipes.
There were several challenges faced from a UX perspective when it comes to such a product design, subjects such as, how does a user know where they are in that map of video streams since it is not a page they are navigating? how do they focus on a video? etc, the concept tackled several of these problems however we still wanted to explore further possible interactions to reach that close the gap with natural UX interactions
I hope you found the exploration insightful, would love to hear your thoughts on it.
Have a grand week ahead!
Press “L” to show some love ❤
Cheers!