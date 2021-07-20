Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fábio Oliveira

Data Front

Fábio Oliveira
Fábio Oliveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Data Front minimal modern minimalist clean geometric report green data analysis data remote freelance fintech financial redesign brand visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
Data Front minimal modern minimalist clean geometric report green data analysis data remote freelance fintech financial redesign brand visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
Data Front minimal modern minimalist clean geometric report green data analysis data remote freelance fintech financial redesign brand visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
Data Front minimal modern minimalist clean geometric report green data analysis data remote freelance fintech financial redesign brand visual identity brand identity logo design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. logo Loop 4.mp4
  2. Data Front logo versions.png
  3. Data Front sign logo.png
  4. Data Front colors.png
  5. Data Front logo.png

Inspired by the amount of data generated every year by the financial market and the challenge of analyse and organize all that information, the Data Front brand emerged.
This logo symbolizes the value contained in each bit of data and the effort dedicated to extract it.

Data Front
Canada – Sao Paulo – Remote
2020 – 2021
✊🏾

Fábio Oliveira
Fábio Oliveira
Solving problems through design since 2010
Hire Me

More by Fábio Oliveira

View profile
    • Like