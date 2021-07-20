Trending designs to inspire you
Inspired by the amount of data generated every year by the financial market and the challenge of analyse and organize all that information, the Data Front brand emerged.
This logo symbolizes the value contained in each bit of data and the effort dedicated to extract it.
Data Front
Canada – Sao Paulo – Remote
2020 – 2021
