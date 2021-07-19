Will Zhao

Origin Group | Branding

Will Zhao
Will Zhao
  • Save
Origin Group | Branding original packaging logotype brand identity logo design animation motion graphics ux ui design art typography logo branding
Download color palette

Let me know what do you think in comments!
________________

Let’s connect:
I'm open for new projects → willzerm@gmail.com

Full project on behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114371829/Origin-Group

Will Zhao
Will Zhao

More by Will Zhao

View profile
    • Like