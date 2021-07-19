Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 071

DailyUI 071 schedule school student ui logo illustration web ux design app uxui appdesign dailyui
DailyUI 071: Schedule. From 013, 023, 031, App for students: helps with communication and time management allowing groups to add events to the calendar to be shared including test and quiz dates, time and locations for group work, and personal scheduling for homework, etc.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
