Chad Whipple

UX Mockup

Chad Whipple
Chad Whipple
Hire Me
  • Save
UX Mockup mockup mobile app typography ui design ux
Download color palette

As my first UX project, this mobile app changed drastically from the original wireframes that I hand sketched. My design thinking and communication were pushed to my limits as I found my footing and style as a UX designer.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Chad Whipple
Chad Whipple
Welcome to my UX Design Portfolio
Hire Me

More by Chad Whipple

View profile
    • Like