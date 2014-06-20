Foam Follows Function

aka The Foam, like in "the fog"

Hey there everybody :)

I just wanted to share this illo with you that I came up with during nerding out the skull theme I've currently got going on - there are two versions of this one, not sure which one I prefer atm.

One version contains stylisch gradients, because I want to be an ios7 ui desinger, which is my secret. Jesus is okay with that, be can't tell dad... (who said that, he?)

Anyway - thank you so much for your attention and support, have an awesome weekend :)