Foam Follows Function

aka The Foam, like in "the fog"
Hey there everybody :)
I just wanted to share this illo with you that I came up with during nerding out the skull theme I've currently got going on - there are two versions of this one, not sure which one I prefer atm.
One version contains stylisch gradients, because I want to be an ios7 ui desinger, which is my secret. Jesus is okay with that, be can't tell dad... (who said that, he?)
Anyway - thank you so much for your attention and support, have an awesome weekend :)