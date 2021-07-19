We're Hiring!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Howdy, folks! We have some big news to share. We're looking for another good folk to join our posse. 🤠
We're on the lookout for our next Design Lead who will jump in the saddle and partner with our clients to guide and shape our next wave of digital launches. Sound like you? Get in touch and let's ride!
👉 https://dribbble.com/jobs/95554-Design-Lead
🌵 https://goodfolks.com
📬 howdy@goodfolks.com