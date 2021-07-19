Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Keihika

Brandbook Storage Identity

Keihika
Keihika
  • Save
Brandbook Storage Identity branding logo cover minimal vector graphic design editorial design design
Download color palette

[University project] Brand Identity and logo for an online storage service in a small province in Salta, Argentina.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Keihika
Keihika

More by Keihika

View profile
    • Like