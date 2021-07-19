Cut Fruit Collective - Our Mission

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Megumi Tanaka (they/them)

non-profit navigation menu contact form landing page squarespace custom cursor css animation website html css animation design web design
Developed custom CSS animations, cursors, and interactions for Cut Fruit Collective's Squarespace site.

https://www.cutfruitcollective.org/

Video demos:
Home page - https://vimeo.com/576967961
Team page - https://vimeo.com/576968449
Contact page - https://vimeo.com/576967592
Sticker animations - https://vimeo.com/576968823

