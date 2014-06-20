AJ Bush

Financial illustrations

AJ Bush
AJ Bush
  • Save
Financial illustrations financial piggy bank pencil wallet credit tablet
Download color palette

Collection of financial illustrations done for a client. The books and credit card were done in collaboration with another designer but the piggy bank, pencil, wallet, tablet were done by me.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
AJ Bush
AJ Bush

More by AJ Bush

View profile
    • Like