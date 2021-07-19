Abby Pugh

Typographic Poster Design - The Girl in the Forest

poster typographic layout poster design design typography print design illustration graphic design
Typographic poster design based on "The Girl in the Forest" written by Eliseo Diego. The position of the letters in the title is designed to mimic the position of trees in a forest, with eerie shadows stretching out behind. 2 of 2 in series.

