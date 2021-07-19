Abby Pugh

Illustrative Poster Design - The Girl in the Forest

Illustrative Poster Design - The Girl in the Forest print design vector poster layout layout design typography poster design graphic design illustration
Illustrative poster design based on the poem "The Girl in the Forest" written by Eliseo Diego. 1 of 2 in series.

