Portrait of an Internet Dad

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was time to update my avatar that I use around the internets. And it's only fitting that he is wearing my often word Internet Dad Hat (Get your own here *not affiliated* - https://superteamdeluxe.com/products/internet-dad-hat)
I've also made a huge update to my personal site that you can check out here https://www.benfryc.com/
Looking for some 3D illustrations for your next project? I would be happy to collaborate with you!
Thanks for stopping by!