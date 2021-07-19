Ben Fryc

Portrait of an Internet Dad

Portrait of an Internet Dad
Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
It was time to update my avatar that I use around the internets. And it's only fitting that he is wearing my often word Internet Dad Hat (Get your own here *not affiliated* - https://superteamdeluxe.com/products/internet-dad-hat)

I've also made a huge update to my personal site that you can check out here https://www.benfryc.com/

Looking for some 3D illustrations for your next project? I would be happy to collaborate with you!

Thanks for stopping by!

