beno ramirez

Escucha tu ruido.

beno ramirez
beno ramirez
  • Save
Escucha tu ruido. editorial book psychology book depression anxienty noise pencil naive character vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Part of the illustrations that comprise the book "Escucha tú_______.
The idea was to personify the disease and accept it.

beno ramirez
beno ramirez

More by beno ramirez

View profile
    • Like