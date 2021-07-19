Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brad Burke
I D O L

Brevan Howard — Concept Direction

Brad Burke
I D O L
Brad Burke for I D O L
Another early design direction concept we created for our client Brevan Howard, a prestigious global hedge fund & asset manager.

The perfect balance of imagery, typography, and whitespace to create a minimal layout that evokes trust and heritage, while feeling contemporary.

Incredibly thankful to collaborate with @Stephen Hannon on this direction.

I D O L
I D O L
Brand Acceleration powered by Strategic Design & Development
