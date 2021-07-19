Money management App landing – Mobile Version

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋🏀
ㅤ
ㅤ
What do you think about this fresh new design? It would be great if you share your opinion and leave your Feedback to help us create even better designs!
ㅤ
🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.
ㅤ
Available for new projects:
mjvd.developer@gmail.com
Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/Mojavad_dev/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/Mojavad/
Have a nice day!
ㅤ
Thanks for watching! ❤️