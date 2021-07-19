Abby Pugh

Promotional Postcard

Abby Pugh
Abby Pugh
  • Save
Promotional Postcard print design collage graphic design typography branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

My personal design postcard showcasing a collage of my work, typographic logo, and contact information.

Abby Pugh
Abby Pugh

More by Abby Pugh

View profile
    • Like