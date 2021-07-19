Natalie Bush

Daily UI 059

Natalie Bush
Natalie Bush
  • Save
Daily UI 059 dailyuichallenge daily ui
Download color palette

Daily UI 059- Background Pattern

Designed in Figma using this awesome plugin: https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/740556241021336678/Pattern-Hero

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Natalie Bush
Natalie Bush

More by Natalie Bush

View profile
    • Like