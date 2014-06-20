Ellen Zheng

Lovetree

Ellen Zheng
Ellen Zheng
  • Save
Lovetree illustration lovebirds wedding
Download color palette

My own wedding project :)

The idea came from the Chinese saying “喜结连理” which is the equivalent of “tying the knot”, and literally means becoming conjoint trees with joy and happiness.

A bit more about this project:
http://hinotan.com/?p=lovetree

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Ellen Zheng
Ellen Zheng

More by Ellen Zheng

View profile
    • Like