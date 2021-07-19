Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrii Pozdniakov

WOW-glass effect

glassmorphism minimalism smooth glassy mirrored wow transparency reflection glass effect letter blue 3d effect design font font design glass graphicdesign illustration graphics vector
Hello.
Glass effect font design. Gothic A1 is taken as a basis. The center letter is slightly enlarged for more emphasis. The rest of the work with many layers of overlay, transparency, gradients, highlights.
