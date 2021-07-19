WOW-glass effect

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello.
Glass effect font design. Gothic A1 is taken as a basis. The center letter is slightly enlarged for more emphasis. The rest of the work with many layers of overlay, transparency, gradients, highlights.
Thanks for attention.