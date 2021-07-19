Jacob Padgitt

Lux co.

Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt
  • Save
Lux co. web design ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

The idea behind this design was to show how product cards could work for any furniture/decor company. More info about the products showcased would appear when you click on the product cards.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt

More by Jacob Padgitt

View profile
    • Like