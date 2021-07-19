Job Search Platform Landing Page Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Guys...Check out my new shot. It's a Job Search Platform Landing Page ...Hope you guys like it...If you really like the shot don't forget to hit Love, Comment, Share...
I am available for a freelance project, Contact me:
Email: mdkhalidkoraishi@gmail.com
Follow me on Behance: https://www.behance.net/mdkhalidkorishi
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mdkhalidkorishi/