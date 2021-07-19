Jerrod Maruyama

Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas nightmare childrens books illustration character design disney kawaii jerrod maruyama cute
Download color palette

End sheets for the Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas book I illustrated for Disney. https://www.instagram.com/jmaruyama/

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like