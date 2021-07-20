igooods landing page

igooods

Slider with animated 3D banana, pepper, and fish.

Live version — www.igooods.ru

igooods is a service for delivering goods from favorite groceries and hypermarkets.

Art Director — Olga Yukhta 
Designer — Polina Samoilova 
UX Researcher — Masha Kryuchkova
 3D Designer — Kirill Zharkoy 
Front-end — Ekaterina Tan'kova, Kirill Lyovin 
Product Manager — Ann Karpina
 CPO — Andrey Rodin

Grocery delivery service

