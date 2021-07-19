Sean Pedeflous

Chosen Concept - Paint Sealer Label Design

Chosen Concept - Paint Sealer Label Design
Not my personal favorite label out of the bunch I designed, but the client is always right. This is the final design for a new line of paint sealer.

