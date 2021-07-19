🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rhapsody - 02
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles to make an Artwork out of it.
Ps: I already made almost 40 piece that means a shot or two each day.
So make sure to follow if you want to take this journey along with me,
- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.