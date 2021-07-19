Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 016: Pop-up / Overlay

Daily UI 016: Pop-up / Overlay poster ticket graphic design peach email waitlist pattern marble figma ui web design dailyui daily ui
Daily UI Challenge 016:
Pop-Up / Overlay for launch + join waitlist page

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

