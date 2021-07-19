Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ronald Segovia

Chiguire endagered especies chiguire capybara digital painting digital art character design segrons illustration
This is my chiguire Illustration, being from Venezuela this creature has a very special place in our culture and to me. These animals are endangered both reasons playing in favor of designing this character. This creation is a part of a bigger project representing endangered fauna from our country.

