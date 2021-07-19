Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucia Magnuson

Neighborhood Nights Logo Concept

Neighborhood Nights Logo Concept design branding logo illustration vector illustrator cc
Logo concept for the Neighborhood Nights event series where food trucks appear in neighborhoods and encourage attendees to step outside and get to know each other.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
