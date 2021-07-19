Mihailo G.

Youth Logo

Mihailo G.
Mihailo G.
  • Save
Youth Logo hd logo design studio miki grujic modern minimalistic unique fashion clothing brand clothing vector illustration startup corporateidentity identity design graphicdesign branding logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for clothing brand Youth as part of their brand identity.There are few other lockups that will be shared in next few days just as more about this brand.

Do you want to attract you dream customer or stand out from all your competition in unique and meaningful way? If yes,then let's have a chat
mikigrujicc@gmail.com

Mihailo G.
Mihailo G.

More by Mihailo G.

View profile
    • Like